Qcash Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00484828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00231238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.82 or 0.01159500 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.