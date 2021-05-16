QLC Chain Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $740,922.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.00476903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00226879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004969 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.14 or 0.01160486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00040817 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

