Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) versus TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Head to Head Comparison

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Qorvo and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 4 15 0 2.79 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $199.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.37%. Given Qorvo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 12.71% 18.08% 11.32% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and TranSwitch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.24 billion 5.98 $334.33 million $5.71 29.95 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -4.25, meaning that its share price is 525% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qorvo beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and metal oxide semiconductor based UWB chip and module system solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

