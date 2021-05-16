Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $18.25 on Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $794.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $18.25 or 0.00041452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,404,759 coins and its circulating supply is 98,370,956 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

