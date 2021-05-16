QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $6,031.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00085890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.01139941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00115627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

