Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $17,776.23 and $3,075.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00089022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.00470657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00230944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01160880 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

