Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $19,471.40 and $7,603.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00092039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00512627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00232656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.66 or 0.01168733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

