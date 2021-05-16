Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.68 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $232,772.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,974,945 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

