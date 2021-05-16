Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $206,983.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.43 million and $206,983.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,436.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.68 or 0.07621388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.01 or 0.02428215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.56 or 0.00635871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00200484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.17 or 0.00821773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00672102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.71 or 0.00566449 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,978,879 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

