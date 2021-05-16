Quark Price Up 174.2% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 174.2% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $800.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

