Quark (QRK) Market Cap Hits $5.37 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. Quark has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $904.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 133.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

