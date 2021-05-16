QuarkChain Market Capitalization Tops $152.15 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $152.15 million and $2.27 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00085890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.01139941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00115627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

