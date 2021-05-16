Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102135 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.16 or 0.00806119 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.