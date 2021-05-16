QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Down 9.3% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $127.53 million and $10.54 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $798.30 or 0.01715450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00489508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00228971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.96 or 0.01196836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040924 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.