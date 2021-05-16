QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $13.92 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.92 million and $55,356.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.96 or 0.01127927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.