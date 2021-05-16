Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,921 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Quotient Technology worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,517,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,171 shares of company stock worth $600,363. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

