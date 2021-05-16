Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $13.50 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $225,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

