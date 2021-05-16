Radix (EXRD) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Radix has a total market cap of $93.27 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

