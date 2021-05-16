Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $26,238.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.00476903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00226879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004969 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.14 or 0.01160486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00040817 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,547,983 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

