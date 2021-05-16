RAI Finance (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.39 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $53.39 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,519,143 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

