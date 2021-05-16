Raise Market Capitalization Tops $133,106.67 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $133,106.67 and $103.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00085448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01142399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00115028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

