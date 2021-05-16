Rapidz (RPZX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $60,835.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.01078898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00114217 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

