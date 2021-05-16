Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $51,349.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00087822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.30 or 0.01131261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00062755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00116255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

