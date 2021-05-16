Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.18% of Raven Industries worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Raven Industries by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Raven Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raven Industries stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

