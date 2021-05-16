Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $9.59 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $957,507.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,998.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.30 or 0.07719245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.53 or 0.02548111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.17 or 0.00647299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00203820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00813423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.70 or 0.00662681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.50 or 0.00576555 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,758,230,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

