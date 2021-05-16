Ravencoin Classic Price Down 49.6% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $289,594.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,436.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.68 or 0.07621388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.01 or 0.02428215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.56 or 0.00635871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00200484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.17 or 0.00821773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00672102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.71 or 0.00566449 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,762,285,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

