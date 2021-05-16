Ravencoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $130.09 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $130.09 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00087719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.21 or 0.00472945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00084704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003618 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,786,410,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.