Ravencoin (RVN) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $150.51 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088706 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,782,195,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

