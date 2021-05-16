Realio Network Price Reaches $2.43 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00005134 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $626,149.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

