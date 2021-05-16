ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $960,731.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $172.58 million and $960,731.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,957.00 or 1.00447912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.78 or 0.01485796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.11 or 0.00717148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00393295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00246715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005935 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

