Refereum Hits One Day Volume of $84,786.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $72.03 million and approximately $84,786.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00085401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.12 or 0.01146668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00061641 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

