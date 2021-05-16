Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Critical Contrast

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regions Financial and First Horizon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 7 15 0 2.61 First Horizon 0 2 5 1 2.88

Regions Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.47, suggesting a potential downside of 16.25%. First Horizon has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 28.16%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than First Horizon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Horizon has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 13.17% 5.61% 0.65% First Horizon 23.18% 7.78% 0.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and First Horizon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.76 billion 3.31 $1.58 billion $1.55 15.00 First Horizon $2.28 billion 4.64 $440.91 million $1.66 11.53

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Horizon beats Regions Financial on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 490 banking offices in 12 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 29 offices in 18 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

