Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

