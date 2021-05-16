Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201,854 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 30.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Relx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Relx by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 104,284 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

