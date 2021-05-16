Ren Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $766.62 million and approximately $76.66 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.15 or 0.01130023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00116197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.