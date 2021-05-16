renBTC (RENBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.77 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $48,005.24 or 1.00019119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $573.03 million and $4.77 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00087273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.01077576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00113453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00062787 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,937 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

