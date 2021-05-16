Render Token Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $150.51 million and approximately $34.29 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00114227 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,550,969 coins and its circulating supply is 156,550,004 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

