renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $73,925.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.