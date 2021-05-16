renDOGE Tops One Day Volume of $80,077.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $80,077.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00087214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00474535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00232624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004659 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.12 or 0.01141591 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

