REPO (REPO) Trading Down 26.5% This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $171,750.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00090633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.00510447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00232030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.71 or 0.01176569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00041317 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

