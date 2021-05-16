Reserve Rights Market Capitalization Hits $866.99 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $866.99 million and approximately $92.56 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00085419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.91 or 0.01154221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00114432 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

