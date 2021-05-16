Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

