Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0486

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $58.31 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01082797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00062954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

