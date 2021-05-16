Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,613,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.00% of Rexnord worth $142,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $793,115. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

