Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Reaches $25.42 on Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.42 or 0.00054632 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 38% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $106,752.61 and $17,287.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00489508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00228971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.96 or 0.01196836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040924 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.