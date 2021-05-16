RioDeFi Hits One Day Volume of $4.91 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $24.12 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

