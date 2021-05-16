Ripio Credit Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $979,376.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $59.09 million and approximately $979,376.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00051930 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

