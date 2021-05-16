ROAD Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $309,851.57 and $81,648.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00485303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00232067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.01164739 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

