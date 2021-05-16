Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Increased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,348 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up about 8.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Rogers Communications worth $58,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

