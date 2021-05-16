ROOBEE Market Capitalization Reaches $29.16 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $29.16 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00287297 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001581 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

